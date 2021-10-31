SHUTTERSTOCK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm earned $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shutterstock has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year ($2.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.8. Earnings for Shutterstock are expected to grow by 10.17% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $2.60 per share. Shutterstock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHUTTERSTOCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SSTK)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shutterstock in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shutterstock stock.

MERITAGE HOMES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Meritage Homes has generated $11.00 earnings per share over the last year ($14.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Earnings for Meritage Homes are expected to grow by 13.40% in the coming year, from $18.96 to $21.50 per share. Meritage Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERITAGE HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTH)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meritage Homes in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Meritage Homes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MTH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SUZANO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Suzano has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. Suzano has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUZANO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUZ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Suzano in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Suzano stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SUZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IF BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp last announced its earnings data on August 31st, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $6.61 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. IF Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN IF BANCORP? (NASDAQ:IROQ)

