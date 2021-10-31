ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm earned $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Echo Global Logistics has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year ($1.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Earnings for Echo Global Logistics are expected to decrease by -12.08% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $2.11 per share. Echo Global Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ECHO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Echo Global Logistics in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Echo Global Logistics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ECHO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services has generated $6.35 earnings per share over the last year ($9.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Earnings for Stewart Information Services are expected to decrease by -32.02% in the coming year, from $9.12 to $6.20 per share. Stewart Information Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stewart Information Services in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Stewart Information Services stock.

COUSINS PROPERTIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business earned $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.9. Earnings for Cousins Properties are expected to grow by 2.53% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $2.84 per share. Cousins Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COUSINS PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CUZ)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cousins Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cousins Properties stock.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company earned $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Its revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Arbor Realty Trust has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year ($2.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for Arbor Realty Trust are expected to decrease by -1.20% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.64 per share.

IS ARBOR REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arbor Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arbor Realty Trust stock.

