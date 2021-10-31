CIT GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group last issued its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company earned $432 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. CIT Group has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year ($5.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Earnings for CIT Group are expected to decrease by -31.07% in the coming year, from $6.92 to $4.77 per share. CIT Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CIT Group in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CIT Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CIT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SILGAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year ($3.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Earnings for Silgan are expected to grow by 5.90% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $3.59 per share. Silgan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILGAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLGN)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silgan in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Silgan stock.

ZENDESK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business earned $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zendesk has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year (($1.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zendesk are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.70) per share. Zendesk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZENDESK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZEN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zendesk in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Zendesk stock.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year ($2.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for SB Financial Group are expected to decrease by -17.65% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $1.68 per share. SB Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

