KADANT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business earned $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year ($6.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Earnings for Kadant are expected to grow by 18.89% in the coming year, from $7.41 to $8.81 per share. Kadant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Kadant will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS KADANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KAI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kadant in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kadant stock.

Kadant

BOOT BARN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn last issued its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Its revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year ($3.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. Earnings for Boot Barn are expected to decrease by -10.12% in the coming year, from $4.25 to $3.82 per share. Boot Barn has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOOT BARN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BOOT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boot Barn in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Boot Barn stock.

Boot Barn

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($0.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Earnings for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México are expected to grow by 11.59% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.77 per share.

IS BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSMX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

CHUNGHWA TELECOM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business earned $1.77 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year ($1.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHUNGHWA TELECOM? (NYSE:CHT)

Wall Street analysts have given Chunghwa Telecom a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Chunghwa Telecom wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.