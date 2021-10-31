FIRST MERCHANTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants last released its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year ($3.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for First Merchants are expected to decrease by -8.73% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $3.45 per share. First Merchants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST MERCHANTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRME)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Merchants in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Merchants stock.

FLAGSTAR BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp has generated $9.52 earnings per share over the last year ($12.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Earnings for Flagstar Bancorp are expected to decrease by -40.49% in the coming year, from $9.78 to $5.82 per share. Flagstar Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLAGSTAR BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FBC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flagstar Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Flagstar Bancorp stock.

OSHKOSH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Its revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year ($6.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Earnings for Oshkosh are expected to grow by 26.66% in the coming year, from $6.49 to $8.22 per share. Oshkosh has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OSHKOSH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OSK)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oshkosh in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oshkosh stock.

CHURCH & DWIGHT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight last issued its earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year ($3.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Earnings for Church & Dwight are expected to grow by 8.03% in the coming year, from $2.99 to $3.23 per share.

IS CHURCH & DWIGHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHD)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Church & Dwight in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Church & Dwight stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

