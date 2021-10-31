JETBLUE AIRWAYS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. JetBlue Airways has generated ($5.68) earnings per share over the last year (($3.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for JetBlue Airways are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.13) to $1.42 per share. JetBlue Airways has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JETBLUE AIRWAYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JBLU)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JetBlue Airways in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” JetBlue Airways stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JBLU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JetBlue Airways

THE ENSIGN GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. Its revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Earnings for The Ensign Group are expected to grow by 9.44% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $3.71 per share. The Ensign Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE ENSIGN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENSG)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Ensign Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Ensign Group stock.

The Ensign Group

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm earned $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has generated $8.83 earnings per share over the last year ($14.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Mohawk Industries are expected to grow by 11.06% in the coming year, from $14.92 to $16.57 per share. Mohawk Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOHAWK INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MHK)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mohawk Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Mohawk Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MHK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Mohawk Industries

DOVER MOTORSPORTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $49.90 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.0. Dover Motorsports has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

