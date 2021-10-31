FIRST BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp last announced its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($3.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Earnings for First Bancorp are expected to decrease by -4.94% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.27 per share. First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBNC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FBNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($0.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.3. Earnings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust are expected to grow by 3.59% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $2.02 per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST? (NYSE:PDM)

EMCOR GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Its revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has generated $6.40 earnings per share over the last year ($5.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Earnings for EMCOR Group are expected to grow by 6.71% in the coming year, from $7.00 to $7.47 per share. EMCOR Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMCOR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EME)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EMCOR Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” EMCOR Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EME, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year ($1.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Earnings for Banco Santander-Chile are expected to grow by 1.49% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.05 per share.

IS BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSAC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Santander-Chile in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Banco Santander-Chile stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BSAC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

