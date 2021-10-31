FRANKLIN ELECTRIC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric last posted its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm earned $459 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year ($2.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for Franklin Electric are expected to grow by 7.31% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $3.23 per share. Franklin Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANKLIN ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FELE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Franklin Electric in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Franklin Electric stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FELE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Franklin Electric

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company earned $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year ($3.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Earnings for Applied Industrial Technologies are expected to grow by 9.42% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $5.81 per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Applied Industrial Technologies stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies

NOVOCURE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business earned $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. NovoCure has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NovoCure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $0.06 per share. NovoCure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVOCURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVCR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NovoCure in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NovoCure stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NVCR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NovoCure

QUMU EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu has generated ($0.51) earnings per share over the last year (($1.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Qumu are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.77) per share. Qumu has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUMU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QUMU)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qumu in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Qumu stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QUMU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Qumu