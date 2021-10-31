GREAT WESTERN BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year ($2.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for Great Western Bancorp are expected to decrease by -20.34% in the coming year, from $3.49 to $2.78 per share. Great Western Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREAT WESTERN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GWB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Great Western Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Great Western Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GWB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners has generated $16.20 earnings per share over the last year ($21.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Earnings for Virtus Investment Partners are expected to grow by 19.30% in the coming year, from $35.76 to $42.66 per share. Virtus Investment Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRTS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Virtus Investment Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Virtus Investment Partners stock.

CHEMED EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The business earned $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Its revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has generated $18.08 earnings per share over the last year ($18.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Earnings for Chemed are expected to grow by 8.04% in the coming year, from $17.90 to $19.34 per share. Chemed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chemed in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Chemed stock.

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines last released its quarterly earnings results on August 30th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines has generated ($5.58) earnings per share over the last year (($3.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for China Southern Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.24) to $1.16 per share.

IS CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZNH)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for China Southern Airlines in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” China Southern Airlines stock.

