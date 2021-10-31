MARINEMAX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company earned $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year ($6.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Earnings for MarineMax are expected to grow by 2.91% in the coming year, from $6.54 to $6.73 per share. MarineMax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARINEMAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HZO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MarineMax in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MarineMax stock.

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son last announced its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm earned $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year ($3.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son are expected to grow by 1.22% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $3.33 per share. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NTB)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock.

DAQO NEW ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year ($5.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Earnings for Daqo New Energy are expected to decrease by -3.92% in the coming year, from $9.95 to $9.56 per share. Daqo New Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DAQO NEW ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DQ)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Daqo New Energy in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Daqo New Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Provident Financial Services has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($2.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for Provident Financial Services are expected to decrease by -15.57% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $1.79 per share.

IS PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PFS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Provident Financial Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Provident Financial Services stock.

