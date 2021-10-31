NBT BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($3.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for NBT Bancorp are expected to decrease by -16.29% in the coming year, from $3.50 to $2.93 per share. NBT Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NBT BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NBTB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NBT Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NBT Bancorp stock.

SLEEP NUMBER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year ($7.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Earnings for Sleep Number are expected to grow by 2.61% in the coming year, from $7.28 to $7.47 per share. Sleep Number has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SLEEP NUMBER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNBR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sleep Number in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sleep Number stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNBR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Earnings for Allegro MicroSystems are expected to grow by 22.22% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.77 per share.

IS ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALGM)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allegro MicroSystems in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allegro MicroSystems stock.

HUNTSMAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Its revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntsman has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year ($2.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for Huntsman are expected to grow by 2.87% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $3.23 per share.

IS HUNTSMAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HUN)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huntsman in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Huntsman stock.

