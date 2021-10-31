MYOVANT SCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences last issued its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Myovant Sciences has generated ($2.83) earnings per share over the last year (($3.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Myovant Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.19) to ($1.52) per share. Myovant Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MYOVANT SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MYOV)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Myovant Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Myovant Sciences stock.

CENTURY COMMUNITIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The business earned $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Its revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Century Communities has generated $6.22 earnings per share over the last year ($10.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3. Earnings for Century Communities are expected to grow by 8.21% in the coming year, from $13.65 to $14.77 per share. Century Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTURY COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCS)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Century Communities in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Century Communities stock.

CORESITE REALTY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoreSite Realty has generated $5.31 earnings per share over the last year ($2.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.2. Earnings for CoreSite Realty are expected to grow by 6.80% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $5.97 per share. CoreSite Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORESITE REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COR)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CoreSite Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CoreSite Realty stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANCO DE CHILE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company earned $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. Banco de Chile has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($1.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Earnings for Banco de Chile are expected to grow by 2.82% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.82 per share.

IS BANCO DE CHILE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BCH)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco de Chile in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco de Chile stock.

