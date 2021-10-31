PEOPLES BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp last posted its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.75. Peoples Bancorp has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for Peoples Bancorp are expected to grow by 36.45% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.92 per share. Peoples Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEOPLES BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PEBO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Peoples Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Peoples Bancorp stock.

CAMTEK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year ($0.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.7. Earnings for Camtek are expected to grow by 7.04% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.52 per share. Camtek has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMTEK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAMT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Camtek in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Camtek stock.

IDACORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. IDACORP has generated $4.69 earnings per share over the last year ($5.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Earnings for IDACORP are expected to grow by 2.06% in the coming year, from $4.85 to $4.95 per share. IDACORP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IDACORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IDA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IDACORP in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” IDACORP stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IDA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COWEN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Cowen has generated $11.37 earnings per share over the last year ($9.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Earnings for Cowen are expected to decrease by -27.47% in the coming year, from $8.59 to $6.23 per share.

IS COWEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COWN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cowen in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cowen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COWN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

