GRAPHIC PACKAGING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging last issued its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Earnings for Graphic Packaging are expected to grow by 43.65% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.81 per share. Graphic Packaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRAPHIC PACKAGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPK)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Graphic Packaging in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Graphic Packaging stock.

MAXLINEAR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. MaxLinear has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year (($0.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MaxLinear are expected to grow by 19.05% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.00 per share. MaxLinear has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAXLINEAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MXL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MaxLinear in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MaxLinear stock.

TEXTRON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TXT)

Textron last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm earned $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year ($3.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Earnings for Textron are expected to grow by 19.82% in the coming year, from $3.28 to $3.93 per share. Textron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEXTRON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TXT)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Textron in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Textron stock.

RIVERVIEW BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Earnings for Riverview Bancorp are expected to grow by 2.27% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.90 per share. Riverview Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RIVERVIEW BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RVSB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Riverview Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Riverview Bancorp stock.

