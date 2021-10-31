XEROX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year ($1.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Earnings for Xerox are expected to grow by 27.72% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.35 per share. Xerox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XEROX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XRX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xerox in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Xerox stock.

Xerox

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel last announced its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company earned $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Allegiant Travel has generated ($9.33) earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.2. Earnings for Allegiant Travel are expected to grow by 229.35% in the coming year, from $5.11 to $16.83 per share. Allegiant Travel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLEGIANT TRAVEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALGT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allegiant Travel in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Allegiant Travel stock.

Allegiant Travel

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has generated $7.71 earnings per share over the last year ($12.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum are expected to decrease by -27.54% in the coming year, from $18.01 to $13.05 per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive last posted its earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Its revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Colgate-Palmolive has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year ($3.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Earnings for Colgate-Palmolive are expected to grow by 7.17% in the coming year, from $3.21 to $3.44 per share.

IS COLGATE-PALMOLIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CL)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Colgate-Palmolive in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Colgate-Palmolive stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Colgate-Palmolive