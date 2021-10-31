THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. Its revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Greenbrier Companies has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,106.1. Earnings for The Greenbrier Companies are expected to grow by 254.55% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $3.12 per share. The Greenbrier Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GBX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Greenbrier Companies in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Greenbrier Companies stock.

KNOWLES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KN)

Knowles last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year ($0.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Earnings for Knowles are expected to grow by 13.39% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.27 per share. Knowles has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KNOWLES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Knowles in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Knowles stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

POWER INTEGRATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company earned $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Power Integrations has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($2.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.1. Earnings for Power Integrations are expected to grow by 4.33% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.65 per share. Power Integrations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POWER INTEGRATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:POWI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Power Integrations in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Power Integrations stock.

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company earned $642 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year ($1.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Earnings for Portland General Electric are expected to grow by 2.54% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $2.83 per share.

IS PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:POR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Portland General Electric in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Portland General Electric stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in POR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

