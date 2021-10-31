UMB FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. Its revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. UMB Financial has generated $6.12 earnings per share over the last year ($8.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for UMB Financial are expected to decrease by -11.39% in the coming year, from $7.29 to $6.46 per share. UMB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UMB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UMBF)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UMB Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” UMB Financial stock.

UMB Financial

MOELIS & COMPANY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Its revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moelis & Company has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year ($4.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for Moelis & Company are expected to decrease by -2.08% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $3.76 per share. Moelis & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOELIS & COMPANY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Moelis & Company in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Moelis & Company stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Moelis & Company

EASTMAN CHEMICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm earned $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has generated $6.15 earnings per share over the last year ($2.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.6. Earnings for Eastman Chemical are expected to grow by 5.20% in the coming year, from $9.23 to $9.71 per share. Eastman Chemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EASTMAN CHEMICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EMN)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eastman Chemical in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eastman Chemical stock.

Eastman Chemical

RHINEBECK BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Rhinebeck Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $10.99 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Rhinebeck Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

