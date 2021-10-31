AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. American Assets Trust has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.1. Earnings for American Assets Trust are expected to grow by 15.71% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.21 per share. American Assets Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AAT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Assets Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” American Assets Trust stock.

CONSTELLIUM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Its revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellium has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Earnings for Constellium are expected to grow by 8.84% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.60 per share. Constellium has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSTELLIUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSTM)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Constellium in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Constellium stock.

MICROSTRATEGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. MicroStrategy has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year (($43.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MicroStrategy are expected to grow by 35.58% in the coming year, from $4.16 to $5.64 per share. MicroStrategy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MICROSTRATEGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MSTR)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MicroStrategy in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MicroStrategy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MSTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

W.W. GRAINGER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has generated $16.18 earnings per share over the last year ($16.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Earnings for W.W. Grainger are expected to grow by 17.89% in the coming year, from $19.23 to $22.67 per share.

IS W.W. GRAINGER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GWW)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for W.W. Grainger in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” W.W. Grainger stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GWW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

