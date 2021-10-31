MAKEMYTRIP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MakeMyTrip are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.12 per share. MakeMyTrip has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAKEMYTRIP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MMYT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MakeMyTrip in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MakeMyTrip stock.

METHANEX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex last issued its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Its revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Methanex has generated ($1.62) earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.8. Earnings for Methanex are expected to decrease by -38.34% in the coming year, from $5.19 to $3.20 per share. Methanex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS METHANEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MEOH)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Methanex in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Methanex stock.

A. O. SMITH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. Its revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year ($2.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Earnings for A. O. Smith are expected to grow by 17.03% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.23 per share. A. O. Smith has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS A. O. SMITH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AOS)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for A. O. Smith in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” A. O. Smith stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AOS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NOVO NORDISK A/S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($3.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Earnings for Novo Nordisk A/S are expected to grow by 9.63% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.53 per share.

IS NOVO NORDISK A/S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVO)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Novo Nordisk A/S stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NVO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

