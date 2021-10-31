WORLD ACCEPTANCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.60. World Acceptance has generated $13.23 earnings per share over the last year ($13.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Earnings for World Acceptance are expected to decrease by -12.33% in the coming year, from $10.22 to $8.96 per share. World Acceptance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORLD ACCEPTANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WRLD)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for World Acceptance in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” World Acceptance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WRLD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

World Acceptance

META FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Meta Financial Group has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year ($4.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Meta Financial Group are expected to grow by 2.30% in the coming year, from $4.78 to $4.89 per share. Meta Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS META FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CASH)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meta Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Meta Financial Group stock.

Meta Financial Group

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Its revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. AllianceBernstein has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year ($3.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Earnings for AllianceBernstein are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.66 per share. AllianceBernstein has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AllianceBernstein in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” AllianceBernstein stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AllianceBernstein

MIDDLESEX WATER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business earned $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 million. Middlesex Water has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year ($2.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.1. Earnings for Middlesex Water are expected to grow by 10.13% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.50 per share.

IS MIDDLESEX WATER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MSEX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Middlesex Water in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Middlesex Water stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MSEX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Middlesex Water