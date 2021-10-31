ENCORE WIRE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm earned $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Its revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Encore Wire has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year ($13.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Earnings for Encore Wire are expected to decrease by -41.96% in the coming year, from $15.92 to $9.24 per share. Encore Wire has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Encore Wire in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Encore Wire stock.

FORMFACTOR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. Earnings for FormFactor are expected to grow by 23.39% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.53 per share. FormFactor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FormFactor in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FormFactor stock.

APARTMENT INCOME REIT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. Apartment Income REIT has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. Earnings for Apartment Income REIT are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.25 per share. Apartment Income REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apartment Income REIT in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Apartment Income REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AIRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $0.53. The company earned $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. LyondellBasell Industries has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year ($12.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for LyondellBasell Industries are expected to decrease by -18.39% in the coming year, from $19.79 to $16.15 per share.

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LyondellBasell Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” LyondellBasell Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LYB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

