MATADOR RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources last posted its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. Matador Resources has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year (($1.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Matador Resources are expected to grow by 29.21% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $4.60 per share. Matador Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATADOR RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTDR)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Matador Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Matador Resources stock.

THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Hanover Insurance Group has generated $9.32 earnings per share over the last year ($13.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Earnings for The Hanover Insurance Group are expected to grow by 6.96% in the coming year, from $9.77 to $10.45 per share. The Hanover Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:THG)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Hanover Insurance Group stock.

REPLIGEN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Its revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.3. Earnings for Repligen are expected to grow by 9.42% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.02 per share. Repligen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPLIGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RGEN)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repligen in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Repligen stock.

CB FINANCIAL SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. CB Financial Services has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year ($1.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Earnings for CB Financial Services are expected to decrease by -34.01% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $1.30 per share. CB Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CB FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBFV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CB Financial Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CB Financial Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBFV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

