UNITED BANKSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares last released its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year ($3.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Earnings for United Bankshares are expected to decrease by -10.18% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $2.47 per share. United Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UBSI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Bankshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” United Bankshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UBSI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

United Bankshares

MURPHY USA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The company earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Its revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Murphy USA has generated $13.08 earnings per share over the last year ($11.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Earnings for Murphy USA are expected to decrease by -22.89% in the coming year, from $12.19 to $9.40 per share. Murphy USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MURPHY USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MUSA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Murphy USA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Murphy USA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MUSA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Murphy USA

LPL FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. LPL Financial has generated $6.46 earnings per share over the last year ($5.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Earnings for LPL Financial are expected to grow by 29.33% in the coming year, from $7.16 to $9.26 per share. LPL Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LPL FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LPLA)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LPL Financial in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LPL Financial stock.

LPL Financial

GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. Genocea Biosciences has generated ($1.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Genocea Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.77) per share. Genocea Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNCA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genocea Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genocea Biosciences stock.

Genocea Biosciences