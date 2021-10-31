FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust last released its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Four Corners Property Trust has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Earnings for Four Corners Property Trust are expected to grow by 5.30% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.59 per share. Four Corners Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FCPT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Four Corners Property Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Four Corners Property Trust stock.

Four Corners Property Trust

BLACK STONE MINERALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals last released its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. Earnings for Black Stone Minerals are expected to grow by 30.14% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.95 per share. Black Stone Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.Black Stone Minerals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4659348”.

IS BLACK STONE MINERALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSM)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Black Stone Minerals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Black Stone Minerals stock.

Black Stone Minerals

SAIA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Its revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Saia has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year ($6.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.9. Earnings for Saia are expected to grow by 15.45% in the coming year, from $7.96 to $9.19 per share. Saia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 14th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAIA)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Saia in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Saia stock.

Saia

FORTIS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($2.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for Fortis are expected to grow by 7.80% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $2.35 per share.

IS FORTIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTS)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortis in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fortis stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FTS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fortis