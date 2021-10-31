AGILYSYS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys last released its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilysys has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year (($0.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Agilysys are expected to grow by 38.18% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.76 per share. Agilysys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGILYSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGYS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agilysys in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agilysys stock.

Agilysys

MYR GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. MYR Group has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year ($4.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for MYR Group are expected to grow by 6.05% in the coming year, from $4.46 to $4.73 per share. MYR Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MYR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MYRG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MYR Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MYR Group stock.

MYR Group

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Earnings for Valley National Bancorp are expected to decrease by -0.85% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.17 per share. Valley National Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VLY)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Valley National Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Valley National Bancorp stock.

Valley National Bancorp

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company earned $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for Dime Community Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.13% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $3.41 per share.

IS DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DCOM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dime Community Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dime Community Bancshares stock.

Dime Community Bancshares