SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National last posted its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year ($2.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for Simmons First National are expected to decrease by -4.44% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $2.15 per share. Simmons First National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SFNC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Simmons First National in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Simmons First National stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE BRINK’S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Its revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Brink’s has generated $3.76 earnings per share over the last year ($0.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.8. Earnings for The Brink’s are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $4.94 to $5.46 per share. The Brink’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BRINK’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BCO)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Brink’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Brink’s stock.

AGCO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year ($9.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for AGCO are expected to grow by 10.24% in the coming year, from $9.57 to $10.55 per share. AGCO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGCO)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AGCO in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AGCO stock.

CHEVRON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron last issued its earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chevron has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year ($1.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.2. Earnings for Chevron are expected to grow by 19.54% in the coming year, from $7.42 to $8.87 per share.

IS CHEVRON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVX)

24 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chevron in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chevron stock.

