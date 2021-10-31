TRICO BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. TriCo Bancshares has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year ($3.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for TriCo Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.77% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $3.57 per share. TriCo Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRICO BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCBK)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TriCo Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TriCo Bancshares stock.

PARAMOUNT GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. The business earned $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Paramount Group has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Paramount Group are expected to grow by 3.41% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.91 per share. Paramount Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARAMOUNT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PGRE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Paramount Group in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Paramount Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PGRE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KBR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KBR)

KBR last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for KBR are expected to grow by 12.96% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.44 per share. KBR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KBR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KBR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KBR in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” KBR stock.

ENEL CHILE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $954.89 million during the quarter. Enel Chile has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9.

IS ENEL CHILE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENIC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enel Chile in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Enel Chile stock.

