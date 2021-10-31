COMMVAULT SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems last posted its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company earned $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Commvault Systems has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Commvault Systems are expected to grow by 25.83% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.51 per share. Commvault Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMVAULT SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVLT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Commvault Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Commvault Systems stock.

INGEVITY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Its revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year ($5.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Earnings for Ingevity are expected to grow by 8.73% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $5.98 per share. Ingevity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INGEVITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NGVT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ingevity in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ingevity stock.

APTARGROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business earned $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has generated $3.64 earnings per share over the last year ($3.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. Earnings for AptarGroup are expected to grow by 9.85% in the coming year, from $3.96 to $4.35 per share. AptarGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APTARGROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AptarGroup in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AptarGroup stock.

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria are expected to grow by 5.80% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.73 per share.

IS BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBVA)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BBVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

