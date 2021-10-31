TENABLE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company earned $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tenable are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.41) per share. Tenable has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENABLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TENB)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tenable in the last year. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tenable stock.

Tenable

SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Selective Insurance Group has generated $4.15 earnings per share over the last year ($7.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for Selective Insurance Group are expected to decrease by -13.49% in the coming year, from $6.30 to $5.45 per share. Selective Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIGI)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Selective Insurance Group in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Selective Insurance Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SIGI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Selective Insurance Group

ABIOMED EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Abiomed has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.8. Earnings for Abiomed are expected to grow by 26.79% in the coming year, from $4.18 to $5.30 per share. Abiomed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABIOMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABMD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Abiomed in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Abiomed stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABMD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Abiomed

KOSS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss last issued its earnings results on August 19th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $5.42 million during the quarter. Koss has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.7. Koss has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

