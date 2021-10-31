FIRST BUSEY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey last issued its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for First Busey are expected to decrease by -10.48% in the coming year, from $2.29 to $2.05 per share. First Busey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BUSEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BUSE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Busey in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Busey stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BUSE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MONRO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Monro has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year ($1.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.4. Earnings for Monro are expected to grow by 13.17% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.32 per share. Monro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MNRO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monro in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Monro stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MNRO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Earning (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Ardagh Metal Packaging has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Ardagh Metal Packaging are expected to grow by 126.09% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.52 per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARDAGH METAL PACKAGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMBP)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ardagh Metal Packaging stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMBP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BALCHEM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company earned $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191 million. Balchem has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year ($2.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.5. Earnings for Balchem are expected to grow by 13.76% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.30 per share.

IS BALCHEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCPC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Balchem in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Balchem stock.

