VEONEER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veoneer has generated ($4.07) earnings per share over the last year (($3.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Veoneer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.26) to ($2.02) per share. Veoneer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VEONEER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VNE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veoneer in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Veoneer stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VNE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALLISON TRANSMISSION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Earnings for Allison Transmission are expected to grow by 23.34% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $5.02 per share. Allison Transmission has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLISON TRANSMISSION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALSN)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allison Transmission in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Allison Transmission stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALSN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TFI INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Its revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TFI International has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($5.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Earnings for TFI International are expected to grow by 26.23% in the coming year, from $4.69 to $5.92 per share. TFI International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 14th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TFI INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TFII)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TFI International in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TFI International stock.

ALIMERA SCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Alimera Sciences has generated ($1.04) earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alimera Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.43) per share. Alimera Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALIMERA SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALIM)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alimera Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alimera Sciences stock.

