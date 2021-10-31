AUDIOCODES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes last announced its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($0.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5. Earnings for AudioCodes are expected to grow by 14.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.43 per share. AudioCodes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUDIOCODES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AUDC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AudioCodes in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” AudioCodes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AUDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AudioCodes

ALAMO GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The firm earned $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year ($6.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Earnings for Alamo Group are expected to grow by 14.44% in the coming year, from $7.41 to $8.48 per share. Alamo Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALAMO GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALG)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alamo Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alamo Group stock.

Alamo Group

EAGLE MATERIALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm earned $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eagle Materials has generated $6.86 earnings per share over the last year ($8.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Earnings for Eagle Materials are expected to grow by 13.66% in the coming year, from $8.93 to $10.15 per share. Eagle Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EAGLE MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXP)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eagle Materials in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eagle Materials stock.

Eagle Materials

BARNES GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business earned $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Earnings for Barnes Group are expected to grow by 31.02% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $2.45 per share.

IS BARNES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:B)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Barnes Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Barnes Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in B, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Barnes Group