SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares last posted its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year ($3.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Southside Bancshares are expected to decrease by -10.78% in the coming year, from $3.06 to $2.73 per share. Southside Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBSI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southside Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Southside Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SBSI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Southside Bancshares

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES B EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $618.24 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES B? (NYSE:AKO.B)

Wall Street analysts have given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SPS COMMERCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.2. Earnings for SPS Commerce are expected to grow by 26.27% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.49 per share. SPS Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPS COMMERCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPSC)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SPS Commerce in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SPS Commerce stock.

SPS Commerce

CARTER’S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Carter’s has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year ($7.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Earnings for Carter’s are expected to grow by 7.77% in the coming year, from $7.34 to $7.91 per share.

IS CARTER’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carter’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Carter’s stock.

Carter’s