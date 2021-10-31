AEROJET ROCKETDYNE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company earned $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aerojet Rocketdyne has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year ($1.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Earnings for Aerojet Rocketdyne are expected to grow by 4.17% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $2.00 per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AEROJET ROCKETDYNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AJRD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Aerojet Rocketdyne stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AJRD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Six Flags Entertainment has generated ($4.99) earnings per share over the last year (($2.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Six Flags Entertainment are expected to grow by 135.56% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $2.12 per share. Six Flags Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SIX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Six Flags Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Six Flags Entertainment stock.

ERIE INDEMNITY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.01. Erie Indemnity has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year ($5.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. Earnings for Erie Indemnity are expected to grow by 8.76% in the coming year, from $5.82 to $6.33 per share. Erie Indemnity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

EXXON MOBIL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Its revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Exxon Mobil has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year (($3.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Exxon Mobil are expected to grow by 9.01% in the coming year, from $4.55 to $4.96 per share.

IS EXXON MOBIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XOM)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exxon Mobil in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Exxon Mobil stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XOM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Exxon Mobil