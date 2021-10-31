DANA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DAN)

Dana last posted its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dana has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year ($1.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Earnings for Dana are expected to grow by 33.60% in the coming year, from $2.50 to $3.34 per share. Dana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DANA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAN)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dana in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dana stock.

Dana

EVERTEC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Its revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. EVERTEC has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Earnings for EVERTEC are expected to grow by 6.15% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.59 per share. EVERTEC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERTEC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EVTC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EVERTEC in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” EVERTEC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EVTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EVERTEC

TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tempur Sealy International has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year ($2.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for Tempur Sealy International are expected to grow by 13.00% in the coming year, from $3.23 to $3.65 per share. Tempur Sealy International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPX)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tempur Sealy International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tempur Sealy International stock.

Tempur Sealy International

AON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AON)

AON last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Its revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AON has generated $9.81 earnings per share over the last year ($9.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. Earnings for AON are expected to grow by 9.97% in the coming year, from $11.64 to $12.80 per share.

IS AON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AON)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AON in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AON stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AON