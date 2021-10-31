NABORS INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by $2.89. Nabors Industries has generated ($80.90) earnings per share over the last year (($86.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nabors Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($59.48) to ($37.29) per share. Nabors Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NABORS INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NBR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nabors Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Nabors Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NBR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

M/I HOMES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.44. M/I Homes has generated $8.47 earnings per share over the last year ($11.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Earnings for M/I Homes are expected to grow by 8.03% in the coming year, from $13.83 to $14.94 per share. M/I Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS M/I HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MHO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for M/I Homes in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” M/I Homes stock.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The business earned $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Instruments has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.5. Earnings for National Instruments are expected to grow by 26.71% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.85 per share. National Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NATI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Instruments in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” National Instruments stock.

ITAÚ CORPBANCA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $386.74 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Itaú Corpbanca will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ITAÚ CORPBANCA? (NYSE:ITCB)

