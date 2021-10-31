RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments last issued its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business earned $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Retail Opportunity Investments has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($0.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.3. Earnings for Retail Opportunity Investments are expected to grow by 7.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.07 per share. Retail Opportunity Investments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ROIC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Retail Opportunity Investments stock.

INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.4. Earnings for Independence Realty Trust are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.90 per share. Independence Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IRT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Independence Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Independence Realty Trust stock.

STAG INDUSTRIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. STAG Industrial has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($1.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.2. Earnings for STAG Industrial are expected to grow by 4.98% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.11 per share. STAG Industrial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STAG INDUSTRIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STAG)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STAG Industrial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” STAG Industrial stock.

CERNER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner last issued its earnings data on October 29th, 2021. The reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cerner has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.4. Earnings for Cerner are expected to grow by 13.97% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $3.10 per share.

IS CERNER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CERN)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerner in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cerner stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CERN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

