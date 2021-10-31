Earning (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions last issued its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. The business earned $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zurn Water Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Zurn Water Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZWS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zurn Water Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Zurn Water Solutions stock.

Zurn Water Solutions

LENDINGCLUB EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm earned $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LendingClub are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $1.14 per share. LendingClub has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LENDINGCLUB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LendingClub in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” LendingClub stock.

LendingClub

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company earned $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medical Properties Trust has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year ($0.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Earnings for Medical Properties Trust are expected to grow by 6.29% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.86 per share. Medical Properties Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MPW)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medical Properties Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Medical Properties Trust stock.

Medical Properties Trust

ARAVIVE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Aravive has generated ($1.64) earnings per share over the last year (($1.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aravive are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.76) to ($2.15) per share. Aravive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARAVIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARAV)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aravive in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aravive stock.

Aravive