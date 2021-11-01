Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Earnings results for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company earned $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. 8X8 has generated ($1.19) earnings per share over the last year (($1.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for 8X8 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.07) to ($0.83) per share. 8X8 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. 8X8 will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for 8X8 stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for EGHT. The average twelve-month price target for 8X8 is $33.58 with a high price target of $45.00 and a low price target of $25.00.

on EGHT

8X8 has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.58, 8X8 has a forecasted upside of 48.2% from its current price of $22.66. 8X8 has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 does not currently pay a dividend. 8X8 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

In the past three months, 8X8 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $824,248.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of 8X8 is held by insiders. 96.51% of the stock of 8X8 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT



Earnings for 8X8 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.07) to ($0.83) per share. The P/E ratio of 8X8 is -14.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 8X8 is -14.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 8X8 has a P/B Ratio of 15.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here