Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Earnings results for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.22. The business earned $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics has generated ($12.32) earnings per share over the last year ($4.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.9. Acorda Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Acorda Therapeutics stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for ACOR. The average twelve-month price target for Acorda Therapeutics is $22.50 with a high price target of $35.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

Acorda Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, Acorda Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 452.8% from its current price of $4.07. Acorda Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Acorda Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Acorda Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Acorda Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Acorda Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 33.97% of the stock of Acorda Therapeutics is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Acorda Therapeutics is 0.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.58. The P/E ratio of Acorda Therapeutics is 0.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.47. Acorda Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.14. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

