Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

Earnings results for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. ADC Therapeutics has generated ($3.77) earnings per share over the last year (($2.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ADC Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.58) to ($3.11) per share. ADC Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. ADC Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ADC Therapeutics stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for ADCT. The average twelve-month price target for ADC Therapeutics is $44.60 with a high price target of $55.00 and a low price target of $33.00.

ADC Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.60, ADC Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 53.8% from its current price of $28.99. ADC Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. ADC Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

In the past three months, ADC Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.64% of the stock of ADC Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT



Earnings for ADC Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.58) to ($3.11) per share. The P/E ratio of ADC Therapeutics is -10.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ADC Therapeutics is -10.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADC Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

