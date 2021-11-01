Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Earnings results for Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business earned $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics has generated ($3.07) earnings per share over the last year (($2.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Addex Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.64) to ($2.59) per share. Addex Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Archer-Daniels-Midland stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for ADM. The average twelve-month price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland is $65.45 with a high price target of $78.00 and a low price target of $55.00.

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Addex Therapeutics stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for ADXN. The average twelve-month price target for Addex Therapeutics is $28.00 with a high price target of $28.00 and a low price target of $28.00.

Addex Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Addex Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 254.9% from its current price of $7.89. Addex Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Archer-Daniels-Midland has been increasing its dividend for 47 years. The dividend payout ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 41.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Archer-Daniels-Midland will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.74% next year. This indicates that Archer-Daniels-Midland will be able to sustain or increase its dividend. Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Addex Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Archer-Daniels-Midland insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $999,677.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland is held by insiders. 77.08% of the stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company. Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

In the past three months, Addex Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Addex Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Archer-Daniels-Midland are expected to decrease by -5.64% in the coming year, from $4.79 to $4.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 16.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 16.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a PEG Ratio of 1.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities. Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN



Earnings for Addex Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.64) to ($2.59) per share. The P/E ratio of Addex Therapeutics is -3.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Addex Therapeutics is -3.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Addex Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

