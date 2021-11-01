Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Earnings results for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm earned $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Agile Therapeutics has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Agile Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.64) per share. Agile Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Agile Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Agile Therapeutics stock is Buy based on the current 4 buy ratings for AGRX. The average twelve-month price target for Agile Therapeutics is $3.63 with a high price target of $6.00 and a low price target of $1.03.

Agile Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.63, Agile Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 357.8% from its current price of $0.79. Agile Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Agile Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Agile Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Agile Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,874,376.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.50% of the stock of Agile Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 36.84% of the stock of Agile Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Agile Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Agile Therapeutics is -1.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Agile Therapeutics is -1.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Agile Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

