Will stock surge before Earnings results? Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Earnings results for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx last posted its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm earned $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year (($0.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alteryx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($1.35) per share. Alteryx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Alteryx will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723697”.

Analyst Opinion on Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Alteryx stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for AYX. The average twelve-month price target for Alteryx is $108.18 with a high price target of $150.00 and a low price target of $75.00.

on AYX’s analyst rating history

Alteryx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.18, Alteryx has a forecasted upside of 47.8% from its current price of $73.19. Alteryx has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx does not currently pay a dividend. Alteryx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

In the past three months, Alteryx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,540,625.00 in company stock. 12.50% of the stock of Alteryx is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.03% of the stock of Alteryx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX



Earnings for Alteryx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($1.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Alteryx is -83.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alteryx is -83.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alteryx has a P/B Ratio of 10.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

