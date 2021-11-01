How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Earnings results for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amedisys has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year ($7.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for Amedisys are expected to grow by 5.42% in the coming year, from $6.09 to $6.42 per share. Amedisys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Amedisys will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13724253”.

Analyst Opinion on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Amedisys stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for AMED. The average twelve-month price target for Amedisys is $234.67 with a high price target of $350.00 and a low price target of $150.00.

Amedisys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $234.67, Amedisys has a forecasted upside of 38.6% from its current price of $169.34. Amedisys has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys does not currently pay a dividend. Amedisys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

In the past three months, Amedisys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,433,063.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Amedisys is held by insiders. 87.35% of the stock of Amedisys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED



Earnings for Amedisys are expected to grow by 5.42% in the coming year, from $6.09 to $6.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Amedisys is 22.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Amedisys is 22.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.73. Amedisys has a PEG Ratio of 2.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amedisys has a P/B Ratio of 6.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

