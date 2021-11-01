Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

Earnings results for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AquaBounty Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.25) per share. AquaBounty Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for AquaBounty Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for AQB. The average twelve-month price target for AquaBounty Technologies is $8.25 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $5.00.

AquaBounty Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.25, AquaBounty Technologies has a forecasted upside of 106.8% from its current price of $3.99. AquaBounty Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. AquaBounty Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

In the past three months, AquaBounty Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 26.70% of the stock of AquaBounty Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.32% of the stock of AquaBounty Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB



AquaBounty Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

