Earnings report, Analyst report, Analyst Estimate, Insider deal, Emerging Markets, beat estimate, how to invest, Investment, portfolio, dividend, LOW, trading, yield, investing, stock market, investments, wall street, volatility, growth stocks, volume, Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Earnings results for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company earned $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has generated ($1.66) earnings per share over the last year (($1.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aquestive Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($1.27) per share. Aquestive Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Aquestive Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for PACCAR stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for PCAR. The average twelve-month price target for PACCAR is $99.80 with a high price target of $115.00 and a low price target of $85.00.

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Aquestive Therapeutics stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for AQST. The average twelve-month price target for Aquestive Therapeutics is $17.00 with a high price target of $30.00 and a low price target of $7.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Aquestive Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 230.7% from its current price of $5.14. Aquestive Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

PACCAR pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PACCAR has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PACCAR is 36.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PACCAR will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.80% next year. This indicates that PACCAR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Aquestive Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Aquestive Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, PACCAR insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.05% of the stock of PACCAR is held by insiders. 62.58% of the stock of PACCAR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

In the past three months, Aquestive Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Aquestive Therapeutics is held by insiders. 40.14% of the stock of Aquestive Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PACCAR are expected to grow by 19.90% in the coming year, from $5.73 to $6.87 per share. The P/E ratio of PACCAR is 17.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of PACCAR is 17.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.64. PACCAR has a PEG Ratio of 1.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PACCAR has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.



Earnings for Aquestive Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($1.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics is -2.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics is -2.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

