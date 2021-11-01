Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Earnings results for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ArcBest has generated $3.23 earnings per share over the last year ($5.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Earnings for ArcBest are expected to grow by 1.13% in the coming year, from $7.08 to $7.16 per share. ArcBest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. ArcBest will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21998422”.

Analyst Opinion on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ArcBest stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for ARCB. The average twelve-month price target for ArcBest is $93.00 with a high price target of $115.00 and a low price target of $60.00.

on ARCB

ArcBest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.00, ArcBest has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $89.85. ArcBest has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest has a dividend yield of 0.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ArcBest has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ArcBest is 9.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ArcBest will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.47% next year. This indicates that ArcBest will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

In the past three months, ArcBest insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.98% of the stock of ArcBest is held by insiders. 89.95% of the stock of ArcBest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB



Earnings for ArcBest are expected to grow by 1.13% in the coming year, from $7.08 to $7.16 per share. The P/E ratio of ArcBest is 17.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of ArcBest is 17.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 17.22. ArcBest has a PEG Ratio of 0.40. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ArcBest has a P/B Ratio of 2.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

