Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Earnings results for Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. Archrock has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. Earnings for Archrock are expected to grow by 73.91% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.40 per share. Archrock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Archrock will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Archrock stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for AROC. The average twelve-month price target for Archrock is $12.00 with a high price target of $12.00 and a low price target of $12.00.

Archrock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Archrock has a forecasted upside of 46.5% from its current price of $8.19. Archrock has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.90%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Archrock does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Archrock is 126.09%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Archrock will have a dividend payout ratio of 145.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Archrock may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

In the past three months, Archrock insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.76% of the stock of Archrock is held by insiders. 78.84% of the stock of Archrock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Archrock (NYSE:AROC)



Earnings for Archrock are expected to grow by 73.91% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Archrock is 34.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Archrock is 34.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 19.25. Archrock has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

