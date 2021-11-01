How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Earnings results for Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic last announced its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $4.36. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Its revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arconic has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year (($3.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arconic are expected to grow by 85.29% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $2.52 per share. Arconic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Arconic will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Arconic stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for ARNC. The average twelve-month price target for Arconic is $37.25 with a high price target of $48.00 and a low price target of $28.00.

Arconic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.25, Arconic has a forecasted upside of 26.6% from its current price of $29.42. Arconic has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic has a dividend yield of 0.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Arconic does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Arconic is 22.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Arconic will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.17% next year. This indicates that Arconic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

In the past three months, Arconic insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $499,730.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of Arconic is held by insiders. 94.42% of the stock of Arconic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC



Earnings for Arconic are expected to grow by 85.29% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $2.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Arconic is -7.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arconic has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

